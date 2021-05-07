Cuba Rejects the Expulsion of Its Diplomat from Colombia

A new discredit campaign accuses Cuba of sending undercover agents to fuel protests in Colombia.

Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MINREX) Friday rejected Colombia's decision to declare the Cuban First Secretary in Bogota Omar Garcia a persona non grata in this Latin American country.

"We have summoned the Colombian ambassador in Havana to convey our energetic rejection of the decision taken by his country on Thursday night," MINREX Director General for Latin American Affairs Eugenio Martinez tweeted.

According to Colombia's administration, the Cuban First Secretary will be expelled from the country for carrying out activities incompatible with the Vienna Convention.

"We denounce this unfounded decision, which represents an unfriendly act and affects the normal functioning of the Cuban Embassy in Colombia," Martinez added.

The double standards, silence from the West as the United States puppet regime in Colombia kills with impunity #SOSColombia https://t.co/30ZZlr2D1c — CUBA SOLIDARITY FORUM IRELAND (@CubaIreSol) May 6, 2021

Colombia's Foreign Affairs Ministry has not given further explanations about this decision, which will affect diplomatic relations between the two countries. However, local outlets claim that President Ivan Duque's administration made that political move because Cuba allegedly sent undercover agents to fuel the protests that shook this South American country. "This is fake news. Our diplomats carry out their duties seriously and rigorously. We demand that the real motives for this unusual attack be exposed," Martinez stressed.