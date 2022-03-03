Cuba Reiterates Socialist Character

Cuban representative to the UN reiterates the socialist character of the nation.

The permanent Cuban envoy to the United Nations, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, ratifies the socialist course of the Caribbean Island.

The legislator noted that Cuba's decision to maintain the socialist path is a determination of the Cuban people despite the continuous aggression caused by the U.S. blockade.

The ambassador highlighted that this is principle has remained for more than 60 years; he ratified it in 2019 in a constitutional referendum. Quintanilla stated that nothing would make the Cuban people change their position, ignoring the intensification of the blockade and the most recent destabilization plans promoted by the U.S.

"The blockade constitutes the most flagrant and massive violation of the human rights of an entire people and the main obstacle to its economic and social development," he stated. He denounced Washington's opportunism during his address, taking advantage of the global Covid-19 pandemic to intensify its siege.

The U.S. administration of Donald Trump, during the period from 2017-2021, more than 240 hostile measures were applied, dozens of them in the middle of a health crisis, which were maintained by his successor in the White House, Joseph Biden.

The permanent representative remarked on Cuba's resistance, although the U.S. attempts to cause economic scarcity and deteriorate the population's living standards.