Cuba: President Congratulates Film Institute on 62nd Anniversary

Cuba's national film institute recently presented its new visual identity on its social media platforms, which marks a starting point for a new stage in the island's film movement.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez commemorated today the 62nd anniversary of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (Icaic) from his account on Twitter, where he shared images of the posters of prestigious Cuban films.

Díaz-Canel referred to the "first cultural institution of the Cuban Revolution," founded on March 24, 1959, and to a lineage of films that place it "at the forefront of Latin American cinema."

The Minister of Culture of Cuba, Alpidio Alonso, joined the congratulations and from the same platform said that "today we celebrate the 62nd anniversary of Icaic, founded 83 days after the triumph of the Revolution. My congratulations to all filmmakers and other workers of this emblematic cultural institution."

Soñar y continuar un país: el ICAIC, la primera institución cultural de la Revolución cubana, se fundó el 24 de marzo de 1959. Su obra de 62 años nos coloca en la vanguardia del cine latinoamericano. #CubaViva pic.twitter.com/o54GZIwJ2v — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 24, 2021

"Dreaming and continuing a country: ICAIC, the first cultural institution of the Cuban Revolution, was founded on March 24, 1959. Its 62-year work places us at the forefront of Latin American cinema."

The entity recently presented its new visual identity on virtual platforms, marking a starting point for a new stage in the movement of the "seventh art" in the Caribbean nation—proof of Cuba's constant commitment to cultural development and investment.

As part of the actions to celebrate the anniversary, Icaic is developing a promotional campaign of various audiovisual materials which recreate its history and offer glimpses of the work done over the years, such as a set of 10 short films by cartoonist Juan Padrón, who passed away last year.