Cuba Offers Its COVID-19 Vaccines to Celac Members States

The Caribbean island has developed five COVID-19 vaccines despite the financial and economic blockade imposed by the U.S.

Speaking at the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel offered Cuban-produced COVID-19 vaccines to fight the pandemic in the region.

He noted that the Cuban biotechnology industry had produced already three vaccines and two vaccine candidates. The achievement was possible thanks to Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro's idea to promote scientific and technological development on the Caribbean island.

He also highlighted that CELAC represents the yearnings of Latin American independence leaders, adding that it is necessary to deepen regional integration, cooperation, and solidarity.

Diaz- Canel warned that the Cuban people would defend the socialist state while urging for the lifting of the inhuman U.S. economic and financial blockade.

#Cuba | President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) for calling the U.S. to lift its economic blockade against Cuba. https://t.co/gJdpUSkLCd — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 17, 2021

He praised the respectful dialogue among the Venezuelan government and opposition sectors in Mexico while also denouncing U.S sanctions imposed on Nicaragua.

The Cuban President demanded the continuation of the peace process in Colombia, the restitution of Argentina's sovereign rights over the Malvinas islands, and the fulfillment of the commitment to a decolonized, free, and independent Puerto Rico.

He expressed the Cuban Revolution's support to Caribbean countries in their claims for reparations for the damages caused by colonialism and slavery.