Cuba Mourns the Death of Prolific Journalist Marta Rojas

Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) today expressed its deepest condolences for the death of writer and journalist Marta Rojas, winner of the 1997 José Martí National Journalism Award.

"Her life and work will always be linked to the Revolution," the Parliament said on Twitter and sent condolences to family, friends, colleagues and the collective of the Granma newspaper, where Rojas, whose death occurred this Sunday, as a result of a heart attack, worked for decades.

The president of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC), Luis Morlote, also lamented the physical departure of the Cuban journalist and intellectual.

Morlote wrote in a message on his Twitter account that the loss of Rojas is received with deep sorrow, as she was one of the most beloved intellectuals and a member of the National Council of UNEAC.

"Deep sorrow at the loss of one of our most beloved intellectuals: Marta Rojas, José Martí National Journalism Award and Member of the National Council of the @UNEAC. #Cuba mourns her departure. In her #Uneac60, to which she gave so much, we will always remember her," Morlote tweeted.

The news of the journalist's death moved various personalities, organizations and institutions that published different messages on the social network itself.

"From Casa de las Americas we deeply regret the death of writer and journalist Marta Rojas, winner of the Prize in 1978," said today the cultural institution, which also sent a big hug to family, friends and other followers.

I just learned that Marta Rojas has joined the ancestors. She was the Cuban journalist who broke the story of brutal repression against Fidel & the survivors of the Moncada attacks in 1953. Her notes of Fidel’s speech during the trial were the basis for “History will absolve me” pic.twitter.com/bB4pHtyuIr — Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) October 4, 2021

The vice-president of the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS), Yasel Toledo Garnache, also lamented the death of Marta Rojas, whom he described as a teacher of youth.

"Marta Rojas was a writer and journalist, winner of awards such as the Casa de las Américas Prize, the José Martí National Journalism Prize and the Alejo Carpentier Prize. Hasta siempre, Maestra," wrote Toledo Garnache on behalf of the AHS.

The feminist and Latin American podcast collective Mujeres al Sur also noted that the news is deeply saddening.

"With her, we launched our project. She opened the doors of her apartment in the capital's Vedado district. The Twitter account of this project created between Cuba and Argentina recalled that there was a mix of a taste for literature and a great fashion sense.

Marta Rojas, a Cuban writer and journalist of great experience, honored with the title of National Labor Hero, was born in Santiago de Cuba on May 17, 1931, and studied journalism in Havana.

She was the first Cuban and Latin American war correspondent in the Vietnam War for nearly ten years and had six novels and several testimonial books to her credit.