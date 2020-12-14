Cuba: Lawmakers Discuss Changes in Subnational Institutions

Lawmakers will also discuss the programs for the substitution of food imports, the State budget, and the fulfillment of the traditional and natural medicine policy.

Cuba's Parliament Monday continued the debates regarding two bills set to arrange the organization of provincial and municipal institutions. This task is part of the reforms established in the new Constitution approved in 2019.

Lawmakers will also discuss the programs for the substitution of food imports, the State budget, and the fulfillment of the traditional and natural medicine policy.

A report on the country's economic performance in 2020 will be presented, including projections for next year. Likewise, data will be delivered to analyze the government's response to complaints voiced by the population.

The Parliament's session was attended by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Cuban authorities congratulates President Nicolas Maduro for the electoral victory. pic.twitter.com/gcfXWw3wkv — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 7, 2020

The Parliament's Constitutional and Economic Affairs Committees are set to hold meetings to determine the State Budget Bill for 2021 in order to present the proposal in a plenary session.

Meanwhile, the Agricultural Products Marketing Policy, the local's strategies on territorial development, and the sexual and reproductive health programs are among the topics included for the Parliament 2021 agenda.

Lawmakers are holding meetings by videoconference with the rest of the provincial authorities. A plenary session is set to officially open the Parliament's Sixth Ordinary Session in its IX Legislature on December 16.