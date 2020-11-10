Cuba Joins the ASEAN Friendship and Cooperation Treaty

Cuba is celebrating this year the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with several ASEAN member states.

Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez Tuesday signed Cuba's membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Hanoi, Viet Nam.

Prime ministers from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam gathered in a video call to seal Cuba's adhesion to the Association during ASEAN 37th foundation anniversary.

"Cuba is honored to be the first Caribbean country to enter the Treaty. This step will be a chance of reinforcing our bounds through respect and cooperation, values which Cuba and the other 10 members of the Association have shared over the years," Rodriguez said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also recalled the opportunities of collaboration in the pharmaceutical and biotechnical sectors; specifically, in the vaccine's manufacturing candidate against COVID-19.

#Cuba firmó el instrumento de adhesión al Tratado de Amistad y Cooperación en el Sudeste Asiático

y se honra de contar con la amistad de @ASEAN y sus países miembros basada en históricos lazos de cooperación, solidaridad recíproca y amplias coincidencias en el ámbito multilateral pic.twitter.com/BX1NtGCMTB — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) November 10, 2020

During his intervention, Rodriguez offered his condolences for the damages and human lives lost provoked by the recent climate events that hit Cambodia, Philippines, Laos, Thailand ,and Vietnam.

"This is a historical moment for Cuba. Amid the U.S. reinforcement of the economic and financial blockade against the Caribbean Island, the ASEAN proves that mutual cooperation is the best alternative for development," Cuban ambassador in Hanoi, Lianys Torres, assured.

Cuba is celebrating this year the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with several ASEAN member states.