Cuba: Fire Extinguished in One Crude Oil Tank in Matanzas

Cooling actions are concentrated there, to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the fuel tanks that make up one of the batteries of the Supertanker Base located in Matanzas Bay.

The fire in the first fuel tank that caught fire on Friday in the industrial zone of this provincial capital was put out today, local authorities announced.

It was in that vessel where, on the afternoon of August 5, lightning struck and caused a large fire that reached another tank, where firefighters and other units from Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela are working to control it.

UPDATE: First Sec. of Communist Party of #Cuba in Matanzas informes that the first tank has "no flames at this time. Only white smoke emanates. 2nd tank. In combustion and deformed. 3rd tank... structure is kept in good condition, it is being cooled with water at intervals..." https://t.co/Mv69ATsES8 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 7, 2022

In that base, the evacuation of fuel by means of fuel tanks and a tanker that docked this morning in the Matanzas bay also continues.

President Miguel Dïaz-Canel is leading the efforts to contain the fire, which since Friday has raised a huge cloud of smoke and flames.

A hundred people were injured, although most of them have already been released from hospital; one member of the fire department of the province of Cienfuegos, who lost his life here in the difficult situation, was buried today.

Sixteen people are still missing, mostly firefighters.