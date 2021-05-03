Cuba: Díaz-Canel Deems Alleged US Officials' Concerns Shameful

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, today on Twitter described as shameful the alleged concerns of U.S. officials about the human rights, life, and health of Cubans.

Incidentally, he pointed out that it is the most powerful nation on the planet that viciously condemns more than 11 million Cubans to hunger and shortages due to the cruel and inhumane economic, commercial, and financial policy blockade.

"What shameful concerns by officials of the most powerful nation on the planet that viciously condemns more than 11 million Cubans to hunger and shortages. #NoMásBloqueo #CubaViva," tweeted the president and linked to an article on the subject by the digital media Cubadebate.

It is very shameful to see this concern in the officials of the most powerful nation in the world which viciously condemns more than 11 million Cuban men and women to hunger and scarcity.#NoMásBloqueo #CubaVivahttps://t.co/NyrZZ2y6sJ @cubadebatecu — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 3, 2021

According to the news outlet, Julie Chung, acting head of the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said on Twitter on Saturday that "the United States is extremely concerned about the well-being of Cuban activist @LMOAlcantara and urges the Cuban government to take immediate steps to protect his life and health.

El gobierno de EU debería preocuparse por sus ciudadanos asesinados por el simple delito de ser negros. En ese país los asesinan, en Cuba los llevamos al hospital en ambulancia, aunque sea un antisocial. Eso marca la diferencia. Cuba vencerá. pic.twitter.com/yWLor10VAf — Chachi Jorge Rodríguez Fernández (@JorgeChachi) May 2, 2021

The U.S. government should worry about its citizens murdered for the simple crime of being black. In that country, they are murdered; in Cuba, we take them to the hospital by ambulance, even if they are antisocial. That makes the difference. Cuba will win.

Cubadebate reports that the citizen in question - who the U.S. government pays for his actions with funds destined for programs in Cuba channeled through the National Democratic Institute - is being treated in a public health facility, and his analyses show that he was not starving, as he was fed and hydrated.

This text points out that the current U.S. government does not express "utmost concern" for the terrible effects that the blockade has caused to the Cuban people, even more so in times of pandemic, when the 242 measures taken by Trump to intensify the criminal policy of siege, suffocation, and aggression against the Cuban people remain in place.