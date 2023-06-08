Cuba Denies Installation Of A Chinese Military Base

Cuba is a signatory of the Declaration of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, said Carlos Fernandez de Cossio.

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio denied on Thursday a report by the Wall Street Journal about an alleged agreement reached between China and Cuba for the installation of a special Chinese base in the Caribbean country to spy on the U.S.

Cossío recalled that Cuba is a signatory of the Declaration of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, in force since 2014. "By virtue of it, we reject any foreign military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean," he said.

The Cuban diplomat called the U.S. accusation "mendacious and unfounded," and said that "they are all fallacies promoted with the perfidious intention of justifying the unprecedented intensification of the blockade, destabilization and aggression towards Cuba and deceiving public opinion in the United States and the world."

Fernandez de Cossio denounced the U.S. military base that illegally occupies a portion of the national territory in the province of Guantánamo.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Fernández de Cossío denied to The Wall Street Journal about the alleged agreement between the governments of China and Cuba to establish a Chinese military base in Cuban territory with the purpose of intercepting U.S. communications.

The Cuban official recalled as well that it is a common practice of the U.S. to articulate fallacious speeches against Cuba, in relation to issues of espionage and interference against the U.S. government.

"Lies of this type have been frequently fabricated by U.S. officials, apparently familiar with the intelligence." In this regard, Cossio mentioned the Havana syndrome, "referring to alleged sonic attacks against U.S. diplomatic personnel, the falsehood about the non-existent Cuban military presence in Venezuela, and the lie about the imaginary existence of biological weapons laboratories."

Regarding the Wall Street Journal text, White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby commented to reporters that the report was "not accurate."