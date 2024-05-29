Cuba Condemns Massacre Against Refugees in Rafah

Miguel Diaz-Cannel called this aggression an act of barbarism and a crime against humanity, "Israel Burned People Alive in Rafah, Gaza," the president said in X.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned on Tuesday the bombing by the Israeli occupier of the tents of the displaced in the city of Rafá.

Also in a post on his Telegram channel, the Cuban president called on the countries of the world to stop the ongoing massacre committed by the occupier against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In turn, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, wrote in his X account: We condemn the criminal attack by Israeli forces on a displaced person camp in Rafah, in an act that violates international humanitarian law.

¡El mundo debe detener ya la masacre del pueblo palestino!



Los campamentos arrasados en Rafah son una gran afrenta a la Humanidad. ¿Cuántos más tendrán que morir para que cese el genocidio? #Cuba condena a Israel y llama a intensificar la solidaridad con #Palestina. pic.twitter.com/6zUbBix6Vb — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 28, 2024 The text reads, The world must stop the massacre of the Palestinian people now! The razed camps in Rafah are a great affront to Humanity. How many more will have to die for the genocide to stop? #Cuba condemns Israel and calls for intensifying solidarity with #Palestina .

He added that this atrocious massacre of dozens of refugees shows impunity with which Israel perpetuates its genocide against the Palestinian people.

It should be remembered that after the bombing of the refugee camp this Sunday, Israel has not stopped its offensive despite international rejection.