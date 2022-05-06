Cuba: At Least 22 Casualties at Havana's Saratoga Hotel

On Friday, the Cuban head of the Department of Hospital Services of the Public Health Ministry (MINSAP) reported that at least 21 death from the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel.

During a press conference, the Cuban head of the Department of Hospital Services of Public Health Ministry (MINSAP), Dr. Julio Guerra Izquierdo, reported the updates of the victims of the accident that occurred this Friday morning at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana.

Dr. Izquierdo said that so far, there are 74 injured; among them, there are 15 children, 2 in critical condition, and nine remain in care. There were 22 fatalities from the incident, including a minor.

During the day, 42 adults were hospitalized; 18 of them were reported in severe and critical condition. The name of the hospitalized will be released in the coming hours.

At the time, authorities were focused on saving the lives of people and the necessary resources were available. Officers of the Ministry of the Interior and the Forensic Medicine Center are in the process of identifying the identity of the deceased.

Preliminary data was offered at the meeting held at the Palace of the Revolution, which President Diaz Canel led. Prime Minister Marrero Cruz, holders of various portfolios and authorities from Havana, also participated.

Dr. Izquierdo thanked the people for the generous gesture, which helped at the scene and those who had come to donate blood.

A massive explosion occurred at the Saratoga Hotel in downtown Havana due to a crack in the gas supply hose on Friday morning.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Cuban Communist Party (PCC) Secretary in Havana Luis Torres assisted injured citizens soon after the explosion, who were being transferred to local hospitals.