Cuba: Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Stops Operations

According to reports, the 1 200 MW will be affected as the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant has ceased operations.

The Cuban Electric Company (UNE) informed that as a consequence of the fire in the industrial zone of Matanzas, the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE) ceased operations at around 1:00 PM on Monday.

A maximum deficit of 1200 MW is expected, as the Power Plant in Matanzas has left the National Electric System due to a lack of raw water to maintain operations.

Actions were taken to supply the plant by pipeline and it is being pumped at this time, but it is still not enough to keep it working, so it had to be taken out of operations. According to the company's official Facebook profile, this output increases the impact on the country due to a deficit of generation capacity, so citizens will be kept informed about this situation.

The recovery of the power plant will depend on the availability of water levels, although its entry is not expected for the hour of maximum demand, said Lázaro Guerra Hernández, technical director of the Unión Eléctrica.

#ACNreporta Actualización sobre Incendio en zona industrial de Matanzas



�� Las operaciones de la tarde incluyen 3 helicópteros con dispositivos capaces de recoger unos 2500 litros de agua de mar.



�� También operó un helicóptero de reconocimiento (foto)



��: Omara García pic.twitter.com/l69xtyWCJY — Agencia Cubana de Noticias (@ACN_Cuba) August 8, 2022

Update on fire in the industrial zone of Matanzas

The afternoon operations include 3 helicopters with devices capable of collecting about 2,500 liters of seawater.

He also operated a reconnaissance helicopter

Guerra also explained that the pumping of fuel for the thermoelectric plant was also interrupted.

In view of the accident at the Supertanker Base last Friday, the plant continued to operate in a stable manner, ensuring a fuel reserve for at least two days.

In the morning, the UNE estimated a maximum of 850 MW during daytime hours due to failures in units 6, 7, and 8 of CTE Mariel, the unit of CTE Otto Parellada, units 4 and 5 of CTE Nuevitas, units 1 and 2 of CTE Felton and unit 5 of CTE Rente. Unit 4 of CTE Carlos Manuel de Céspedes is under maintenance and the thermal generation of 447 MW is still limited.