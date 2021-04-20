Cuba Announces New Vice Prime Minister, Communications Minister

At the proposal of the President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the Council of State adopted the following resolutions regarding the vice-prime ministry and the Communication Ministry.

The Council of State of Cuba has relieved of his duties as Vice Prime Minister of the Republic comrade Roberto Morales Ojeda, former Public Health minister, on the occasion of his transition to professional activity in the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba.

The nation's executive body has also promoted to Vice Prime Minister of the Republic to replace Morales Ojeda, Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, who had been serving as Minister of Communications since July 2018. Comrade Perdomo is an engineer in electronics and telecommunications by profession.

Similarly, to replace Perdomo in the position of Minister of Communications, the Council of State has named Mayra Arevich Marín, who held the responsibility of Executive President of the Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) since 2011, to lead the Ministry. Arevich Marin is an engineer in telecommunications by profession.

Acuerdos del #ConsejoDeEstado a propuesta del Presidente @DiazCanelB

➡️Liberar como Viceprimer Ministro a Roberto Morales Ojeda

➡Promover a Viceprimer Ministro a Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella.

➡️Promover como Ministra de Comunicaciones a Mayra Arevich Marínhttps://t.co/R0u8WjehK0 — Presidencia Cuba (@PresidenciaCuba) April 20, 2021

"Agreements of the #CouncilOfState at the proposal of the President @DiazCanelB. Relieve Roberto Morales Ojeda as Deputy Prime Minister. Promote Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella to Vice Prime Minister. Promote Mayra Arevich Marín as Minister of Communications."



The changes in Cuba's Vice Prime Ministry and Communications Ministry come just after the conclusion of the 8th Congress of Cuba's Community Party, in which President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez was named First Party Secretary, replacing Army General Raul Castro Ruz.

Last week, other high-level ministerial positions in Cuba witnessed significant changes, including the promotion of Alvaro Lopez Miera to the position of Armed Forces Minister and Ydael Jesus Perez Brito to the position of Agriculture Minister.