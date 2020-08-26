    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Cuba

Cuba Advocates Denuclearization in United Nations Meeting
  • Ambassador Ana Rodriguez at the UN Headquarers, New York, U.S., June 1, 2020.

    Ambassador Ana Rodriguez at the UN Headquarers, New York, U.S., June 1, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @Vladimir88737311

Published 26 August 2020 (2 hours 37 minutes ago)
Opinion

Spending money to develop nuclear weapons is unacceptable as international cooperation to face global health problems is needed.

The Deputy Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations Ana Rodriguez Wednesday reaffirmed her country's commitment to denuclearization and advocated for a world free of nuclear weapons.

RELATED:

US Government Bans Private Charter Flights to Cuba

She stressed that it is disconcerting how some countries persist in their drive to modernize atomic arsenals and develop new types of nuclear weapons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodriguez also pointed out that it is impossible to think about a world free of nuclear weapons when the United States violates both the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The Cuban ambassador recalled that the U.S. has withdrawn from several international agreements on disarmament and arms limitation such as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

She also mentioned that Cuba supports an effective and total ban on all kinds of nuclear tests. Her government also advocates the closure and dismantling of all facilities used for such purposes.

Rodriguez pointed out that the spending great amounts of money to develop nuclear weapons is unacceptable as international cooperation to face global health problems is needed.

Currently, there are approximately 13,400 nuclear weapons in the world, 3,720 of which are deployed and 1,800 are on high operational alert.

Tags

Cuba United Nations Denuclearization Nuclear Weapons INF JCPOA NPT CTBT

People

Ana Rodriguez

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/ ovg-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.