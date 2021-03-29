Cuba: Abdala Vaccine Begins Trials in 124,000 Havana Workers

The Abdala intervention trial, which is in Phase III as a vaccine candidate, will involve some 124,000 volunteers, including healthcare and biopharmaceutical workers.

Designed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), this product will be administered to volunteers from 19 to 80 years old, from the AICA Pharmaceutical Laboratories, the National Center for the Production of Laboratory Animals, and the 26th of July Teaching Polyclinic.

Also included are others from the Immunoassay Center, the Luis Díaz Soto Central Military Hospital, the Center for Medical and Surgical Research, and the Center for Scientific Research, as well as the different headquarters of the Roberto Escudero pharmaceutical laboratories in the Cerro municipality and its dependency in the La Lisa municipality.

The purpose of the controlled intervention trial is to evaluate the direct and indirect effects of vaccination with the candidate designed by the CIGB in population groups at high risk of contracting the infection and other diseases and dispersing the COVID-19 contagion.

������ Las autoridades de Cuba anunciaron la vacunación de 124 mil trabajadores de la salud con la candidata a vacuna #Abdala. https://t.co/MauXt1IaNY — Excélsior (@Excelsior) March 29, 2021

This trial seeks to demonstrate the direct and indirect effects on the prevention of symptomatic disease, assess the impact in preventing severe illness, and test the consequences of the injectable on mortality rates from SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen which causes the disease.

Vaccination with Abdala at this stage will consist of three doses and will seek to reduce symptomatic infection among those vaccinated by 60 percent 14 days after the third dose is administered.

Also, it will be tested on whether it reduces severe disease and mortality by 80 percent and by 50 percent the overall burden of incidence in immunized and non-immunized patients with high coverage.