Cristina Fernández Proposes a New Social Order in Argentina

The ex-president insisted on "the need to make a great effort among all to order the country, not in the old order, but in something new, different and better than we had".

The former president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, proposed a rethinking of the situation of the South American country in the face of the financial crisis it is going through and proposed to establish a new social contract to move forward.

Fernández, who went to the city of Posadas, capital of the province of Misiones, in northeastern Argentina, to present her book "Sincerely" insisted on the need to make a great effort by everyone to bring order the country, not the old order, but something new, different and better than what Argentina had.

The senator, and companion of the formula for the Presidency of Argentina, Frente de Todos, Alberto Fernández, said that "rather than rebuilding economic activity, we have to rebuild many things that have stuck in our heads and that makes us make wrong decisions. "

The opposition candidate for the Vice Presidency of Argentina wondered how it could be that, in such a short time, the current management has borrowed so much, proportionally that in more than 40 years.

Fernández, who presented her book on Saturday just when she officially began the electoral campaigns for the October presidential elections, said that people do not vote for a president to blame another but to solve their problems

Before a crowded auditorium, with a capacity for more than 3,500 people, the former president said: "People do not vote for presidents to blame others or to excuse themselves, people vote for presidents to solve the problems," in reference to the current presidency of Mauricio Macri.

Fernández, former president of the South American country between 2007 and 2015, referred to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the country's relationship with the agency. "It was 47 years of debt that Nestor (Kirchner) canceled in 2005."

Outside the auditorium, followers of the senator also gathered, bringing together more than 10,000 people, according to sources from the Frente de Todos coalition.

"There were 47 years of indebtedness with the Fund and permanent renegotiation. It was 10,000 million dollars and it turns out that in three and a half years it is 57,000 million, it is the most," she said.

"This is what I think we should see and review, ask where they are, what was done, how it was ... nobody doubts that the money came in and the debt that was taken, the issue is who is going to have to pay it, That is the discussion, "said Fernández, who said:" It will not be at the expense of the Argentine people."