Cristina Fernandez Assumes Her Self-Defense in Vialidad Case

The Argentines followed the presentation of defense arguments in court, highlighting her legal knowledge and skills.

On Friday, Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner makes statements about the Vialidad case in the presentation of defense arguments before the Second Federal Oral Court.

Previously, her defense attorney Carlos Beraldi announced that the former President, as a lawyer, would personally assume her own defense.

“As of 9:30 a.m., Beraldi will continue disarming the lies,” Fernandez-Kirchner tweeted, referring to the assertions of the prosecutors who requested a 12-year prison sentence against her.

“And from 11 a.m. I will exercise my own defense in accordance with article 104 of the National Criminal Procedure Code.”

"Here, we are facing a clear case of prevarication," Fernandez-Kirchner said, referring to one of several procedural errors that she detected as a lawyer in the Vialidad case, which is a judicial process for alleged corruption in the award of public works.

"Sentences and decrees cannot go against Codes. And Codes cannot go against the Constitution because the Constitution pours legality into the entire system," she added.

The defense's allegations were broadcast by local outlets. The Argentines commented copiously on the events, highlighting the legal knowledge and argumentative capacity of Fernandez-Kirchner, who is also the president of the Senate.

"Today, Cristina demolished all the lies against her. No judge or prosecutor can be above the Constitution. No one can twist codes and laws to put them at the service of political persecution," tweeted Carmela Moreau, a founder of the Igualar Party.

The sentence of the Vialidad case is expected to come out before the end of this year. In this way, the Argentine conservatives hope to prevent the participation of Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner in the next presidential elections.