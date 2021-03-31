Cramped Facility in Texas Shows the Reality of Migrant Children

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas recognized in a statement that "a Border Patrol facility is no place for a child" and remarked that the authorities were working "around the clock" to move unaccompanied children to government shelters.

Migrant children are sleeping shoulder to shoulder under metal blankets at an overcrowded facility in Donna, Texas.

Joe Biden's administration allowed the reporters to enter on Tuesday, and the images show more than 4,100 people cramped in a space built for 250 migrants. Furthermore, there are over 3,200 unaccompanied children.

Following the Center for Disease and Control (CDC) guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, the minors' facility was divided into several rooms for 32 children each. Although they wore masks, COVID-19 tests are not taken unless people report any symptoms.

I visited Fort Bliss to see the new the unaccompanied minor shelter being stood up there. The facility at Fort Bliss is set to receive children on March 30 and will hold 5,000 beds for unaccompanied children who cross the border. pic.twitter.com/gE18x1Ufsh — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) March 29, 2021

The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas recognized in a statement that "a Border Patrol facility is no place for a child" and remarked that the authorities were working "around the clock" to move unaccompanied children to government shelters.

According to the Border Patrol authorities, at least 250 to 300 children enter the Donna facility every day, but those reallocated are fewer. Homeland Security warned in a previous statement that the situation south of the border might become the most significant migrant upsurge in the last 20 years.

