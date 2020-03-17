Covid Update: Europe Must Make More Effort to Halt the Pandemic

The latest Covid-19 news from the Global South and around the world on Tuesday:

Update: 11:30

WHO: Europe must make more effort to stop the pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Office for Europe Hans Kluge warned that European countries must double or triple their efforts to stop the Covid-19 spread through "a package" of measures, which should include an aggressive search for undetected cases, diagnoses, quarantines, increased hospital capacity, and social mobilization.

Europe is currently the main global focus of Covid-19, a disease that has affected almost 29,000 people in Italy, 9,000 in Spain, 5,400 in France, and 4,900 in Germany.

The WHO is attentive to the risk of disruption in the supply of essential medical materials, in particular antibiotics, treatments for diabetes and hypertension, and drugs for HIV.

On Monday, the WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked countries to perform diagnostic tests on all people suspected of being sick with Covid-19.

The WHO expert Richard Pebody, however, said that each country faces a different situation and that some can only test the most serious cases at the moment.

Although the WHO has distributed 1.5 million Covid-19 tests, some countries may require up to tens of thousands of tests daily.

On the different mortality rates seen in Europe -2,158 deaths for 27,980 cases in Italy, compared to 12 for 4,838 in Germany-, Pebody maintained that "there is still no clear explanation."

However, the differences can be found in the proportion of older people in a given country and the capacities of the national health system.

While the Dutch government said part of its population will be immunized against the coronavirus after this outbreak, WHO emergency coordinator Dorit Nitzan maintains that this view is controversial because no one knows the nature of the new virus.

"We don't know if it is a virus that generates immunity or if it is changing like the flu," she said, recalling that the flu virus mutates, so populations are not immune from year to year.

Update: 10:30

France: public deficit will rise to 3.9 percent due to the pandemic

France's Public Action and Accounts Minister Geral Darmanin Tuesday estimated that the Covid-19 pandemic will generate a fiscal deficit equivalent to 3.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a 1 percent reduction in production growth in 2020.

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire announced that his government will disburse more than US$49 billion to finance policies to counter the decline in economic activity.

France will establish a "solidarity fund" of about US$2 billion for small businesses whose revenues have declined by 70 percent or more in the last month.

Ecuador: Authorities confirm 111 Covid-19 cases

The Risk Management Secretary Alexandra Ocles Tuesday announced that the number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 111. The people affected are in the provinces of Guayas, Pichincha, Los Rios, Azuay, Morona Santiago, El Oro, Sucumbios, and Manabi.

On Monday night, Quito Mayor Jorge Yunda established strong restrictions on people's mobility in the country's capital. On Tuesday he specified that if a person misuses safeguards, which were enabled for those who perform specific social functions, the offender will face up to three years in prison and a fine of US$6,000.

So far, in this Andean country, two Covid-19 patients have died and 51 patients have been discharged.

Update: 9:00

European Union Works to Bring Its Ex-Pats Back

The European Union (EU), which is working so that European citizens can return from abroad in the current circumstances of border restrictions, has agreed with Morocco that repatriation flights from there will continue until March 19.

On Monday, Austria activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism (ECPM) and requested consular assistance to support the repatriation process for Austrians and other EU citizens from Marrakech, in Morocco. An Austrian plane landed in Vienna on Tuesday repatriating 290 citizens.

Euro-Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic indicated that the ECPM now has "a service 24 hours a day 7 days a week" from the Emergency Response Coordination Center, which has facilitated the repatriation of over 800 European citizens from China, Japan, the U.S., and Morocco.

Croatia: fines of up to 5,493 for those who disregard quarantine

Croatia will strengthen monitoring of compliance with quarantines for people infected with, or suspected of being infected with, the coronavirus.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic reported on 573 complaints about alleged violations of home quarantine, 93 of which were confirmed as true.

Venezuela latest:

16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Venezuela on Monday.



Total number of cases of is now 33.

28 imported from Europe, 5 imported from Cucuta, Colombia.



8 Caracas, 13 Miranda, 5 La Guaira, 2 Aragua, 2 Anzoátegui, 1 Mérida, 1 Cojedes, 1 Apure. pic.twitter.com/87dKCi87Td — Camila (@camilateleSUR) March 17, 2020

He indicated that fines for contempt of confinement order will amount to US$1,099 and if the offender violates the order a second time, the fine will be US$5,493.

The Zagreb Infectious Clinic head Fran Mihaljevic said that violating quarantine amounts to being a potential killer.

"It's like walking around with a gun... You potentially carry a contagion with which you can kill another human being," she stressed.

In Croatia, a country of four million inhabitants, there are 65 Covid-19 confirmed cases so far.

EU launches new tender to jointly buy respirators

The European Commission announced on Tuesday that it will launch a new tender for the joint purchase of assisted breathing devices for a "large number" of the EU countries interested in participating in the operation due to the impact of Covid-19 on their health systems.

Twenty States participated in the first joint purchase tender for masks and other types of protective equipment. The new acquisition process will include more respiratory and eye protection products.

The lack of respirators, ICU beds, and other health protection materials is one of the obstacles that European national health systems face in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, a disease that has respiratory difficulties among its main symptoms.