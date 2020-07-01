Covid: Brazil Needs To Do More Testing, PAHO Says

The South American nation is one of the pandemic hotspots.

Brazil needs to expand testing for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) to more efficiently combat the virus, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) alerted on Wednesday.

The South American nation is one of the pandemic hotspots. The Brazilian Health Ministry announced it intends to test 24 percent of the population, equivalent to some 50 million people. At the moment, the government said it has already distributed 11.3 million tests.

"PAHO is constantly calling on Brazil to increase the number of COVID tests," Head of PAHO Communicable Diseases Department Marcos Espinal stressed.

Also, he demanded the government to be more incisive with the messages to the people to be aware of the danger, for "the governors have the possibility of implementing measures and they are doing it, but there is no message. Without this, the population gets confused."

“A batalha é dura, mas está longe de ser perdida. Ainda há muito a ser feito e nossa região �� tem força de vontade, solidariedade e ferramentas para diminuir a curva da #COVID19 e mantê-la baixa” - @DirOPSPAHO — OPASOMSBrasil (@OPASOMSBrasil) June 30, 2020

"The battle is tough, but it's far from being lost. There is still much to be done, and our region has the willpower, solidarity, and tools to lower the #COVID19 curve and keep it down."

PAHO revealed that projections forecast Brazil's epidemic peak to be next August. So far, the country's contagion toll is 1,453,369, with 60,713 deaths and 826,866 patients recovered.

"The most important thing is that Brazil has an army of dedicated workers, academics, doctors, nurses, and social workers who help people," Espinal said.

"It is necessary to continue to increase testing. The message must be consistent. Even if reopened, Brazil needs to continue with the suggested measures."