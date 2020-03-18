Covid-19 Updates: Peru Institutes Curfew, Portugal Emergency

Portugal declares a state of emergency due to coronavirus: The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, today declared a state of emergency in Portugal, a measure that had not been taken for 45 years, to try to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, which leaves at the moment 642 infected and two deceased in the country. The decree, which will come into force at 24:00 GMT today, has a duration of 15 days, renewable, and enables the Government to "partially suspend" rights and freedoms to protect the population and address the crisis caused by the impact of the Covid-19.

Peru decrees nighttime curfew for coronavirus: Peru decreed the curfew at night and throughout the territory starting this Wednesday to confront the coronavirus pandemic, which has 145 confirmed cases in the country. "We are decreeing compulsory immobilization from today, from eight at night until five in the morning," announced President Martín Vizcarra at a press conference.

