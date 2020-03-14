Covid-19 Updates: Pentagon restricts access to building over virus

The latest Covid-19 news from the Global South and around the world on Saturday:

Update 17:35

Georgia 2nd state to postpone pres. primaries over virus

Georgia’s March 24 presidential primaries will be postponed until May because of fears over the new coronavirus, state election officials announced Saturday, a day after Louisiana also pushed back its primaries.

In-person early voting, which began statewide March 2, will be halted and the election will be moved to May 19, when Georgia’s other 2020 primary elections are being held, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Saturday.

Update 17:30

Florida’s famed South Beach closed to stop virus

Florida’s famed South Beach has been closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Miami Beach officials ordered hundreds of college spring breakers and others from around the world off the beach Saturday as part of measures to prevent large gatherings.

To cut down on crowds at clubs and restaurants in South Beach, police were eliminating parking on major streets in the city’s entertainment district.

Update 16:36

Pentagon restricts access to building over virus

Pentagon officials have laid out new restrictions for access to the building, saying people who have been overseas should stay away for two weeks and others should expect more screening questions from officers posted at the entrances.

Senior defense officials said in a conference call with reporters that personnel who must access classified information as part of their job will still go to work in the building. But beginning Monday, there will be minimal staffing at the Pentagon and workers who can telework will be encouraged, although not required, to do so.

Update 16:33

Israel to shut malls, restaurants, hotels to counter coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the nation’s restaurants and places of entertainment will be closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He also encouraged people not to go to their workplaces unless absolutely necessary.

Update 16:00

Airbnb is letting guests around the world cancel their reservations for a full refund and no cancellation fees

Airbnb is updating its cancellation policy to allow guests to cancel reservations anywhere in the world for a full refund in light of the COVID-19, the company announced Saturday.

"In response to the extraordinary events and global disruption to travel caused by COVID-19, today we are announcing updated coverage under Airbnb's Extenuating Circumstances policy," an Airbnb statement said.

"This policy now applies to existing reservations for stays and Airbnb Experiences made on or before March 14, 2020, with check-in dates between March 14, 2020 and April 14, 2020."

Update 14:30

Prime Minister announces closure of cafes, shops, restaurants and cinemas

France will close all nonessential stores in order to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Europe, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Saturday in a press conference.

The order applies to restaurants, cafes, movie theaters and nightclubs effective at midnight, Philippe said. Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and public transportation will remain open to the public.

Update 13: 45

Chinese billionaire makes donations to Italy and the United States

The Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma donated 500,000 masks to the Italian authorities so that they can combat the Covid-19 pandemic in their country.

The first shipment of these masks has already arrived at the airport of Liege in Belgium and the stock is expected to arrive in Italy in the next few days.

“Alibaba is also preparing kits for carrying out diagnostic tests in the United States,” as reported by local outlet Corriere dell’ Umbria.

Update: 13:00

Ecuador: sister of patient zero dies.

Health Minister Catalina Andramuño Saturday reported that the sister of the first coronavirus patient died. She also confirmed five new infections.

Ecuador's patient zero, a 71-year-old woman who arrived from Spain on Feb. 14, died on Friday. Her sister was received in the intensive care area at a public hospital this Saturday but she could not be saved.

The new cases detected in Ecuador were from people who traveled from Italy, according to official information. Currently, this Andean country has 28 Covid-19 confirmed cases.

ITALY: The death toll increased to 1,441

As of March 14, Italy registered 1,441 people killed by the Covid-19, which represents an increase of 175 in the last 24 hours, as the Civil Protection head Angelo Borrelli reported.

The number of patients is currently 17,750 people, 2,795 more compared to Friday, and the people cured are 1,966, that is, 527 more than in the last official balance.

In this European country, 21,157 people have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak was detected in late February.

On the northern side of the country, Lombardia's Health Adviser Giulio Gallera requested medical personnel from Cuba, Venezuela, and China to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The decree-law will include the possibility of recruiting foreign doctors. It is enough that they are registered in their countries of origin," he said.

Update: 11:00

The Brazilian ambassador to the United States is Covid-19 positive.

Another member of the Brazilian delegation, which accompanied Jair Bolsonaro on his official trip to meet with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago, tested positive for coronavirus.

It is Ambassador Nestor Jose Forster who joins three other confirmed cases: Press Secretary Fabio Wajngarten, Senator Nelsinho Trad, and Bolsonaro's lawyer Karina Kufa.

Update: 10:30

US: 524 Covid-19 confirmed cases and one death in New York state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday reported 524 Covid-19 cases and the death of an 82-year-old woman who was hospitalized.

"Nobody believes that there are only half a thousand cases in New York, we believe that there are thousands of people, perhaps tens of thousands. Most of the detected cases are thanks to detectives who have followed the positives," Cuomo explained.

He acknowledged being "concerned" about the health system's ability to deal with new cases since there are only about 50,000 beds available and 3,000 intensive care beds.

Update: 9: 30

MOROCCO: meetings with more than 50 people are prohibited.

The Interior Ministry announced that all public agglomerations with more than 50 people are prohibited to prevent the Covid-19 spread.

Air and sea traffic with Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, China, and Algeria was also suspended.

So far, Morocco has 17 Covid-19 confirmed cases, including five Moroccans who entered the country from Spain.

As of March 16, face-to-face classes will be suspended at all educational levels.

Update: 8: 30

SPAIN: The government restricts the movement of people.

As of Monday, March 16, people will not be able to circulate freely in their country. This decision was made by the Council of Ministers to prevent the Covid-19 expansion.

However, people will be allowed to circulate on public roads to buy food, pharmaceuticals, and other basic goods.

Older adults and people w/ severe chronic medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe illness from #COVID19. If you or a loved one are at increased risk of getting COVID-19, act now: stay home when possible & make a plan in case you get sick. https://t.co/juMv7KnMCz. pic.twitter.com/2gWd1u5kHg — CDC (@CDCgov) March 14, 2020

US: Louisiana postpones its primaries.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said his state would change the date of the presidential primary election from April 4 to June 20.

Election authorities in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio, however, confirmed that their states would hold the primaries that were scheduled for next week.

ITALY: Chinese doctors visit Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital.

Chinese experts who came to Italy to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 reported on Saturday that the Italian measures against the pandemic are correct.

"The measures implemented by the Italian government to stop the spread of the coronavirus are fine, in line with the standards adopted in these cases," a Chinese doctor said after visiting the Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital in Rome.

So far, China has sent nine experts and 30 tons of material to Italy, where 17,660 people have already been infected and 1,266 have died.

99 patients with COVID-19 remain in the Spallanzani hospital, a figure that remains unchanged since Friday, and of those, 17 have required respiratory support, with a stable clinical condition.

SPAIN: 5,753 Covid-19 cases and 136 dead.

The Health Ministry Saturday reported an increase of 1,522 people infected compared to yesterday afternoon Friday. There are 517 patients cured and discharged.

The greatest number of positive cases for COVID-19 is in Madrid (2,940) and Catalonia (509). There are infected people in all regions of Spain, except in the North African city of Ceuta.

In Sevilla city, the Holy Week processions, which are an important religious and international tourist event, were suspended this Saturday to prevent the Covid-19 spread.