Covid-19 Updates: Iran: 18,407 People Infected, 1,284 Deaths

The latest Covid-19 news from the Global South and around the world on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Update: 11:00

US: Florida’s Hillsborough County Releases Minor Criminal Inmates

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister Thursday announced that 164 minor, nonviolent criminal inmates will be released to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading in jails.

Chronister said that these prisoners do not pose a threat to society and that if they break the law they will be arrested again.

"These prisoners are at the lowest point of the public security risk scale and are simply in jail because they could not pay the bonds to be outside," he stressed.

So far, there have been no Covid-19 cases recorded in the county jails, which house some 2,700 people.

On Tuesday, Chronister announced another move that has made an impact in a county whose largest city, Tampa, has about 400,000 residents.

Until April 29, Hillsborough sheriffs will not execute eviction orders for people not paying rent or mortgage on their homes.

Florida, which records 328 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, has more than 95,000 people incarcerated and another 115,000 with some form of community supervision.



Update: 8:00

Iran: the number of dead rises to 1,284 and the number of infected to 18,407

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi Heal Thursday reported that 1,046 new Covid-19 cases and 149 deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,284. The Persian nation currently has 18,407 people infected, some 6,000 of whom have been discharged.

The Health Ministry has urged Iranians to stay at home and avoid unnecessary displacement; however, many citizens have taken advantage of the start of the Persian New Year holidays to travel.

Although the year 1399 will begin on March 19, the roads dawned jammed with vehicles that sought to leave for tourist sites. Authorities have deployed officials to monitor travelers' temperatures.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif acknowledged that his country faces "multiple historical challenges" and criticized the United States for its unilateral sanctions, which prevent Iran from carrying out banking transactions and buying medical supplies.

‘Evil and heartless’: Trump administration hits Iran with ‘brutal’ sanctions amid its devastating Covid-19 outbreak https://t.co/GgSoCBfoK7 — marcia ramirez (@Ebinsmile) March 19, 2020

"Even amidst this pandemic, the U.S. government has completely refused to lift its illegal punishment, making it virtually impossible for us to buy medicine and medical equipment," Zarif stressed.

To alleviate the situation created by the United States, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other UN agencies have sent masks, sanitary suits, and diagnostic equipment.

China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Qatar, and Russia have also sent humanitarian aid to Iran.

Mexico confirms its first patient killed by Covid-19.

On Wednesday night, the Health Ministry reported on the first death caused by Covid-19 in Mexico and indicated there are 118 confirmed cases and 314 suspects.

The 41-year-old dead patient was diabetic and had symptoms since March 9. According to information provided by his wife, he had attended a rock concert on March 3.

In a press conference called for Thursday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) is expected to comment on the aid requested by Mexican expatriates who hope to return from some 30 countries and have been unable to do so due to the closure of borders.

He is also expected to speak about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to prohibit non-essential crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.