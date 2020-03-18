Covid-19 Updates: Cruise Passengers Leave Cuba Finally + More

Update 8:00 PM:

Positive cases of coronavirus increase to 12 in Honduras: The Minister of Health of Honduras, Alba Consuelo Flores, reported on Wednesday that confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Central American country increased from nine to twelve, and the authorities announced the purchase of supplies and materials to cope with the virus.

Cruise passengers with 5 cases of COVID-19 are already flying home from Cuba: After a desperate journey through the Caribbean without a port to dock, the almost 700 passengers and part of the crew of the British cruise ship MS Braemar, which recorded five cases of COVID-19, They are already on their way to the United Kingdom after being evacuated from the ship in Cuba.

"I love you Cuba," read a banner held by several people on board the ship in red letters.



Also through social networks, some travelers have expressed their gratitude to the Caribbean country since two days ago they learned that it would allow the arrival of the cruise.

Update 5:00 PM:

President Trump orders suspension of all evictions, home loan foreclosures: "The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April," Trump said.

Today, HUD is authorizing FHA to provide immediate relief for homeowners amid the national #coronavirus response by suspending all foreclosures and evictions for the next 60 days: https://t.co/5d8eGOolh5 — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) March 18, 2020

The President of the Brazilian Senate tests positive for the coronavirus: The President of the Brazilian Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, tested positive for the presence of the coronavirus, but he is in good health and without symptoms of the disease (COVID-19), he reported this Wednesday his press office.



The announcement was made shortly before the meeting that the senator had this Wednesday with the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, and with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, to discuss the Government's request for Congress to declare the state of public calamity in the country due to the advance of the coronavirus.

Depois do meu primeiro exame ao novo coronavírus dar negativo, refiz o procedimento, que nesta quarta-feira (18) resultou positivo para Covid-19. Estou bem, sem sintomas severos, e sigo em isolamento domiciliar, conforme determina o Ministério da Saúde e a OMS. — Davi Alcolumbre (@davialcolumbre) March 18, 2020

Portugal declares a state of emergency due to coronavirus: The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, today declared a state of emergency in Portugal, a measure that had not been taken for 45 years, to try to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, which leaves at the moment 642 infected and two deceased in the country. The decree, which will come into force at 24:00 GMT today, has a duration of 15 days, renewable, and enables the Government to "partially suspend" rights and freedoms to protect the population and address the crisis caused by the impact of Covid-19.

Peru decrees nighttime curfew for coronavirus: Peru decreed the curfew at night and throughout the territory starting this Wednesday to confront the coronavirus pandemic, which has 145 confirmed cases in the country. "We are decreeing compulsory immobilization from today, from eight at night until five in the morning," announced President Martín Vizcarra at a press conference.

