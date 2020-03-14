Covid-19 Updates: Chinese Delegation Approves Italy's Measures

The latest Covid-19 news from the Global South and around the world on Saturday:

Update: 9: 30

MOROCCO: meetings with more than 50 people are prohibited.

The Interior Ministry announced that all public agglomerations with more than 50 people are prohibited to prevent the Covid-19 spread.

Air and sea traffic with Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, China, and Algeria was also suspended.

So far, Morocco has 17 Covid-19 confirmed cases, including five Moroccans who entered the country from Spain.

As of March 16, face-to-face classes will be suspended at all educational levels.

Update: 8: 30

SPAIN: The government restricts the movement of people.

As of Monday, March 16, people will not be able to circulate freely in their country. This decision was made by the Council of Ministers to prevent the Covid-19 expansion.

However, people will be allowed to circulate on public roads to buy food, pharmaceuticals, and other basic goods.​​​​​​​

Older adults and people w/ severe chronic medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe illness from #COVID19. If you or a loved one are at increased risk of getting COVID-19, act now: stay home when possible & make a plan in case you get sick.

US: Louisiana postpones its primaries.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said his state would change the date of the presidential primary election from April 4 to June 20.

Election authorities in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio, however, confirmed that their states would hold the primaries that were scheduled for next week.

ITALY: Chinese doctors visit Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital.

Chinese experts who came to Italy to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 reported on Saturday that the Italian measures against the pandemic are correct.

"The measures implemented by the Italian government to stop the spread of the coronavirus are fine, in line with the standards adopted in these cases," a Chinese doctor said after visiting the Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital in Rome.

So far, China has sent nine experts and 30 tons of material to Italy, where 17,660 people have already been infected and 1,266 have died.

99 patients with COVID-19 remain in the Spallanzani hospital, a figure that remains unchanged since Friday, and of those, 17 have required respiratory support, with a stable clinical condition.

SPAIN: 5,753 Covid-19 cases and 136 dead.

The Health Ministry Saturday reported an increase of 1,522 people infected compared to yesterday afternoon Friday. There are 517 patients cured and discharged.

The greatest number of positive cases for COVID-19 is in Madrid (2,940) and Catalonia (509). There are infected people in all regions of Spain, except in the North African city of Ceuta.

In Sevilla city, the Holy Week processions, which are an important religious and international tourist event, were suspended this Saturday to prevent the Covid-19 spread.