Covid-19 Update: Number of Confirmed Cases Doubled in 12 Days

The latest Covid-19 news from the Global South and around the world on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Update 8:00

The number of cases doubled in just 12 days, WHO warns

The World Health Organization (WHO) Friday warned that the COVID-19 pandemic took three months to reach 100,000 cases but only 12 days to exceed 200,000. For this reason, this international institution asked governments to redouble efforts to "flatten the curve" and cut this worrying trend.

The growth rate "unfortunately shows the typical upward curve of epidemics and pandemics," the WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

"As many patients as possible should be treated; at the same time, however, the production of vital medical equipment, such as masks or ventilation devices, should continue," he added.

Lindmeier stressed that in countries like France, where the number of cases doubled in just four days, the pandemic growth rate is even higher than the global average.

"You don't have to give up or wait for the worst to happen. You don't have to deal with only the most serious cases. It is important to continue putting in place a complete package of measures, which begins with testing all suspected cases to find out what we are fighting against."

"If we do not know how many are infected in a country, their measures are not as effective as they could be," Lindmeier insisted.

Papua New Guinea: the first Covid-19 case came from Spain

Prime Minister James Marape Friday announced the first confirmed Covid-19 case: a 45-year-old man who traveled from Madrid to Port Moresby, the country's capital, on March 13.

"This person worked in one of our mines and came from Spain, where he came stopping in Singapore. When he arrived he had no visible symptoms, but developed some later," Marape said.

This patient is isolated and that the coronavirus symptoms have almost completely subsided. Nevertheless, he will be tested again for COVID-19 soon and, if they give a negative result, he will be discharged in the coming days.

Marape, who wanted to reassure fellow citizens that "there are no masses of people with the virus" in the country, explained that some 5,000 people have arrived in Papua New Guinea since January. Among them, 19 people suspected of having the coronavirus were identified, but 18 tested negative.

Currently, Papua New Guinea is the most impoverished country in the Pacific and has an extremely precarious healthcare system, despite its abundant mining resources.