Covid-19: Santiago Is Hardest Hit In Chile

Chile is facing a COVID-19 uprise after 4,664 new positive cases were confirmed, with 81 new deaths, authorities informed on Thursday.

According to reports, most of the patients presented symptoms, while 492 of the cases were asymptomatic.

Santiago registered the highest number of deceases with 73, which set a new record in a single day for the capital. Due to this, the authorities extended the lockdown for another seven days in the area.

"Certain regions with small outbreaks were seeing record increases in the number of new cases, including Antofagasta to the north, with 146, and Valparaiso in central Chile, with 248," Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza informed at a press conference.

Durante el Balance Diario #COVID_19 fueron anunciadas las comunas que mantendrán la cuarentena desde este viernes 5 de junio, a partir de las 22:00 horas.



¿Cuáles son? Aquí te contamos y #CuidémonosEntreTodos pic.twitter.com/RlGO5IXlJ9 — Ministerio de Salud (@ministeriosalud) June 3, 2020

"During the Daily Balance were announced the communes that will maintain the quarantine from this Friday, June 5"

Although, neither region has imposed lockdown measures.

COVID-19 cases in the South American nation increased exponentially last May.

On the other hand, Health Minister Jaime Manalich revealed that the country has a strategy to track down people who have been in contact with patients diagnosed positive, in order to put them in quarantine and control the spread of the virus.

"We have to(...)immediately identify all of the close contacts to isolate them and have them undergo quarantine," he said." Health officials will take part in the tracing scheme."

So far, Chile has 118,292 cases total, with 1,356 death and 90,748 patients recovered.