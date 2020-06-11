Covid-19: June Will Be Harsh On Chile, Minister Said

The South American country is one of the world's most affected by the pandemic.

It is expected that June will bring a rise in both contagions and deaths in Chile, said Health Minister Jaime Manalich on Thursday.

The South American nation is one of the most affected by the pandemic after reports showed that 154,092 people have tested positive since the outbreak, over three months ago.

"June will likely be the toughest month in the battle against this disease, especially due to its impact on the center of the country, where most of the population live," Minister said.

������ ¿Cómo avanza la epidemia? Compartimos reporte actualizado al miércoles 10 de junio. En el informe de hoy, #EduardoEngel, @DiegoPardow, @pablosimonetti y @camiarroyofrom analizan los cambios metodológicos y la situación en la RM y el gran Valparaíso: https://t.co/L4aZPSQlTO pic.twitter.com/aOfZv7SvNF — EspacioPúblico (@EsPublicoCL) June 11, 2020

"How is epidemic progressing? In today's report, #EduardoEngel, @DiegoPardow, @pablosimonetti and @camiarroyofrom analyze the methodological changes and the situation in Santiago and Valparaíso."

The Minister informed that "some 19,976 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests done to 781,043." In the same length of time, 5,596 new cases were detected, of which 5,089 presented symptoms and 507 were asymptomatic. Also, 173 patients died, pushing the death toll up to 2,648.

Santiago and its metropolitan area is the most affected city for it has the highest population. With several weeks under a severe lockdown, Valparaiso, Viña del Mar, and San Antonio joined the capital in isolation measures.

Early this week, several Solidarity with Cuba organizations promoted a campaign called "A brigade for Chile, a Nobel Prize for peace," focused on sign-collection to bring Henry Reeve Brigade to the country. The signatures will be reflected in a letter that organizers will address next week to President Sebastián Piñera.