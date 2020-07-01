Covid-19: June Holds 60% Of Total Positive Cases, WHO Reveals

The pandemic has had an upsurge in several countries, dramatically affecting contagion figures.

June Covid-19's contagion toll has been the highest so far since the pandemic outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

According to Adhanom, the pandemic is accelerating, marked by high rates of infestation in countries such as India, Russia, Brazil, and the U.S.

On this line, confirmed cases in June represent 60 percent of the total recorded since the pandemic outbreak early this year.

"By last week, the number of new cases exceeded 160,000 a day," Adhanom revealed, stressing about the importance of following the so-called "Comprehensive Approach" to deal with the virus.

The "Comprehensive Approach" consists of several steps: finding, isolating, testing and treating positive cases, and dealing with all of their contacts, putting them in quarantine. Also, gearing up and training health workers and empowering communities to protect themselves and others.

He explained that the countries that have employed this strategy had achieved excellent results against the pandemic, while others who have not done so now face very complex scenarios.

"Not just doing the diagnostic tests. Not just social distancing. Not just the tracking of contacts. Not just the face masks. Do it all."

Adhanom announced as well that this Wednesday and Thursday, WHO will host a scientific exchange event in which more than 1,000 international experts will compare their experiences in confronting the Covid-19, and draw up regional strategies to deal with the pandemic globally.