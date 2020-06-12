Covid-19: Beijing Pauses Schools Due To Fear Of Outbreak

The call comes after 15 elementary school employees had contact with a patient diagnosed positive.

The Beijing Municipal Commission on Education Friday announced that academic activity was stopped in that capital after two straight days reporting new positive COVID-19 cases.

Even when about 520,000 students from first to third grade were supposed to return to classes next June 15, the fear of a new disease outbreak made authorities to call it off. So far, a new date is undetermined.

This measure arrives almost a week after the government downgraded the health emergency level. At the time these infections episodes occurred, China had not reported any positive cases to Covid-19 for two months.

Following the Commission, two workers at an investigation center in the Fengtai district were diagnosed with the virus. At the same time, a day after a man was reported in the same condition in Xicheng district.

Although the total of three patients is minimal, health authorities decided to take measures to avoid any virus upsurge. Following this logic, 91 persons close to the patients were quarantined. Among them, 33 fourth grade students and 15 elementary school employees. However, none of them tested positive during tests.

China has so far 65 currently infected patients, all of them in mild condition. Total cases that had an outcome are 82,999, with 78,365 patients recovered or discharged and 4,634 deaths.