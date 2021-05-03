Cousin of Cali Mayor Killed in Protests Against President Duque

Human rights violations have been reported throughout the country. The selective assassination of social leaders also continues.

On Sunday night, Colombia's Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) violently attacked citizens protesting in Cali against President Ivan Duque's tax reform. Among the victims of State terrorism was Nicolas Guerrero, the cousin of the city's mayor.

This 22-year-old man died with a gunshot wound to the head. Besides being witnessed by citizens, his murder was recorded in a video in which it is observed that the ESMAD attacked people who were protesting peacefully.

"In the transmission, to which some 130,000 people were connected, it can be seen how Nicolas Guerrero was shot in his head by ESMAD, according to the protesters," local outlet Alerta Tolima reported.

"Minutes before the attack, young people, women, children, and seniors gathered... to pray for the tense situation in Cali and for the people killed amid the national strike. However, the riots began when the ESMAD attacked the people with tear gas," it added.

This massive protest is part of an ongoing uprising in Colombia against the far-right government's neoliberal austerity reforms to increase taxes on poor and working-class people.



Colombia Humana activist Juan David Garcia was also murdered in the municipality of San Luis, in the department of Antioquia, on Sunday afternoon.

Two unidentified subjects shot this communication student, who had actively participated in the organization of the national strike marches.

The crime occurred while Garcia was participating in a community activity aimed at raising funds to help COVID-19 patients.