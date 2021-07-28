Court Withdraws Assange’s Ecuadorean Nationality

Assange, who currently remains in a U.K. prison, received Ecuadorean citizenship in 2018 despite pressure from former president Lenin Moreno to force him out of the embassy.

An Ecuadorean court revoked the citizenship of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange without allowing him to participate in the process; his lawyers denounced on Wednesday.

"On the date he was cited, he was deprived of his liberty and with a health crisis inside the deprivation of liberty center where he was being held," Assange's lawyer Carlos Poveda said, as reported by AP.

We are in front of the justice department inIn wahsington dc calling on them to drop the charges against Julian Assange #freeassange pic.twitter.com/VyOff0qD3z — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) July 28, 2021

According to Ecuador's Foreign Minister, the court "acted independently and followed due process in a case that took place during the previous government and that was raised by the same previous government." The court remarked problems with unpaid fees and naturalization papers.

However, the lawyers highlighted that the decision was taken without due process, and Assange will appeal. The 50 years old activist has remained in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London since 2019.