Court Denies Pre-Trial Detention Request of Cristina Fernandez

Just a few days ago, Argentine courts also dismissed another case in which Fernandez was accused of bankruptcy fraud.

Federal Oral Court No.8 revoked the request for pre-trial detention of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez this Tuesday, in one of several open cases against her.

The Court, composed of judges Gabriela Lopez Iñiguez, Jose Michilini and Daniel Obligado, ordered the termination of the preventive detention order issued by Claudio Bonadio, a well-known judge opposed to the former president, for all the open cases against Fernandez, who has become a victim of unprecedented political and judicial persecution.

In October, the Argentine courts dismissed two other proceedings against the vice president for one of the many open cases against her in which she is accused of corruption.

The Federal Chamber revoked two processes linked to another known as the Notebook scandal, in which she is accused of alleged embezzlement in the purchase of Liquefied Natural Gas, and another regarding alleged bribes that entrepreneurs paid.

In a year marked by constant legal proceedings lauched against her, the vice president assured on December 2 in her first oral hearing that history has already acquitted and will absolve her.