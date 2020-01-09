Coup Plotters Announce Morales Arrest Warrant With Irony

The de-facto Interior Minister also used ironic phrases to depict Evo Morales as if he were a criminal.

Wielding handcuffs on his hand, Bolivia's Interior Minister Arturo Murillo Wednesday announced that he asked Interpol to activate an international arrest warrant for former President Evo Morales who is accused of sedition and terrorism by the coup-based government led by Jeanine Añez.

“Nothing is going to happen to you,” the de-facto minister said while challenging Morales to return to Bolivia where his “destiny” will be Chonchocoro, the maximum-security prison located in La Paz.

Currently, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader lives in Argentina where he requested political refuge due to the persecution that a U.S.-backed government, which seized power by breaking democracy with the support of the Army, implements against him.

While Murillo did not provide details of the actions carried out to capture Evo, he said that "we are working in coordination with intelligence systems we have assembled into teams."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

#Bolivia #Añez #DictaduraBoliviana Persecusion política en Bolivia: la dictadura de Añez anuncia investigación a casi 600 ex funcionarios del gobierno derrocado de Evo Morales https://t.co/p75laV5Vrc — Chaco24.noticias (@Chaco24noticia) January 8, 2020

Political persecution in Bolivia: the Añez dictatorship investigates 600 former officials of the Evo Morales administration. Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra holds that this action is aimed at recovering assets related to corruption, terrorism, and drug trafficking.​​​​​​​

During his press conference, the de-facto Interior Minister also used ironic phrases to depict former President Morales as if he were a criminal.

"We are waiting for you. We are going to take you with love towards Chonchocoro where terrorists should be. There you will be supported and accompanying the FARC prisoner,” Murillo said referring to Facundo Molares, who is a former member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

These statements occurred in the context of rumors that Evo Morales would announce his return to Bolivia on January 22.