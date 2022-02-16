Coup Leader Damiba Swears In As Burkina Faso's President

Several hours before the swearing-in ceremony, military forces set up a security device around the Constitutional Council’s headquarters to limit the entrance into it.

Three weeks after taking power by a coup d'ètat, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Damiba was sworn in as President of Burkina Faso in the Constitutional Council headquarters in Ouagadougou on Wednesday.

"I swear to the people of Burkina Faso to preserve, respect, uphold and defend the Constitution, the Fundamental Law, and the other regulations of our country," Damiba stated.

No foreign representatives attended the swearing-in ceremony. Several hours before it, military forces set up a security device around the Council’s headquarters to limit the entrance into it.

The 41-year-old de facto President Damiba is a defense expert in command and strategy and holds a master’s degree in Criminal Sciences at the French Conservatory of Arts and Crafts.

On Jan. 24, soldiers under his command drove out President-elect Roch Kabore for his mismanagement of a Jihadist insurgency, which has already killed over 2,000 people and forced 1.5 million citizens to flee their homes. Damibia and his Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) set a military junta, which dissolved the government and the National Assembly, closed borders, and suspended the Constitution. Pressured by other nations, however, the MPSR reinstated a few days later the Magna Carta and enacted a "Fundamental Act."