Costa Rica’s Government Starts Polemic Dialogues

Costa Rica’s progressive social organizations and parties have doubts about the dialogue that President Carlos Alvarado's administration called to find solutions to the country's crisis.
On August 9, the government presented its "Costa Rica Listens, Proposes, and Dialogues, an initiative that is aimed at gathering citizens' solutions to lessen the impact of the pandemic and to depict growth strategies.
This week's discussions will be related to public income, public expenditure, tax evasion, public assets, and public debt.
The Broad Front Party (FA) expressed its concerns about the effectiveness and real willingness of the Alvarado Administration's initiative.
The meme reads, "the Broad Front's Political Commission demanded real guarantees and mechanisms for dialogue with all sectors of the country. It also proposed that the dialogue becomes an exercise in true participation."
According to this leftist party, since the pandemic began, President Alvarado has favored the country's most powerful economic elites.
The National Association of Public and Private Employees (ANEP) and the Industrial Employees of Telecommunications and Energy Union (ASDEICE), which also expressed their doubts regarding the supposed dialogue, requested that the authorities work to reduce social inequality.
The dialogue initiative will be transmitted through social networks and will be led by the Ministry of the Presidency and the Economic Council.