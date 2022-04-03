Costa Ricans Celebrate Presidential Runoff Election - Updates

Polls open in Costa Rica for second round of presidential elections. Whoever is elected as the new president of Costa Rica will have to face an economic and social crisis derived from the pandemic.

President Carlos Alvarado calls on people to vote

"We are an example in the world of freedom, democracy and peace, which are the pillars on which our country has consolidated its history and is building its future. Congratulations, Costa Rica, for the new democratic day we will live today, " tweeted the Republic President, Carlos Alvarado.

Somos ejemplo en el �� de libertad, democracia y paz, que son los pilares sobre los cuales nuestro país ha consolidado su historia y construye su futuro.

¡Felicidades Costa Rica por la nueva jornada democrática que hoy viviremos! ���� — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) April 3, 2022

Figueres told local media that he barely slept three hours and called on citizens to exercise their right to vote early in a message to reporters stationed in front of his house.

"I hope we all go with the civility, cordiality and culture that we have always had as a Costa Rican family to vote," said Figueres, who also called on his Twitter account to participate in what he defined as a "historical date" with the country.

The foreign vote, enabled in 52 consulates in 42 countries, began in Australia, in the diplomatic representation of Costa Rica in Canberra.

This ballot is part of the eighteenth presidential and legislative elections organized by Costa Rica since the Political Constitution of 1949 came into force, which enables every citizen over 18 years of age to vote.

The winner of these elections will take office next May 8 to face challenges such as the fight against corruption or the approval of a millionaire debt with the International Monetary Fund.

Data transmission will begin at the closing of the polling stations through mobile devices, telephone call center operators and laptops with the internet.

The plenary of magistrates of the TSE will announce the first provisional results of the elections in a solemn session broadcast on television and social networks at 20:00 local time (02:00 GMT on Monday, April 4).

Since April 1, the restrictions on the capacity of the polling stations dictated to stop the spread of the covid-19 pandemic were eliminated. Therefore no physical distancing will be required at the polling stations, although the mandatory use of masks will be maintained.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Costa Rica decreed this Sunday at 6:00 local time (12:00 GMT) the opening of polls to define between José María Figueres and Rodrigo Chaves the president of the Republic for the period 2022-2026.

"As of this moment, the polling stations open", informed the electoral entity in its Twitter account.

#EleccionesCRTSE

Acérquese a su centro y vote. No olvide su cédula de identidad. pic.twitter.com/nzyBvhhFVI — TSE (@TSECostaRica) April 3, 2022

Around 3.5 million Costa Ricans are called to participate this Sunday in the second round of elections to choose the next president of the Central American country between candidates José María Figueres and Rodrigo Chaves.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) said that everything was ready for the electoral day that began the day before with the opening of the electoral centers abroad.

In this sense, the electoral authority pointed out that the only two polling stations that will not open are in Shanghai, China, due to the confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic, and the one in Moscow, Russia, due to the conflict with Ukraine.

According to the TSE, voting centers will be open between 06.00 and 18.00 local time (12.00 and 00.00 GMT), and the first results will be published in a solemn session at 20.00 local time (02.00 GMT on Monday).

According to the Costa Rican Constitution, the winner of the second round will be the candidate who obtains the majority of votes, in case of a tie, the oldest candidate wins. In this case, Figueres.

José María Figueres, candidate of the Partido Liberación Nacional - National Liberation Party (PLN, which defines itself as a center or center-left party), and who governed the country between 1994 and 1998, won in the first round on February 6 with 27.3 percent of the votes, but failed to reach the 40 percent of the votes needed to avoid a runoff.

Rodrigo Chaves of the Partido Progreso Social Democrático - Social Democratic Progress Party (PPSD, Centre to center-right) made it to the second round, coming in second place with 16.7 percent of the votes.

The winner will have to face an economic and social crisis resulting from the two-year pandemic that has exacerbated discontent among the population.

Currently, the main concerns of "Ticos," as Costa Ricans are also known, are the rising cost of living, unemployment, poverty and a public debt equivalent to 70 percent of GDP.