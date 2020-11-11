Costa Rica: President's Popularity Plummets as the Year Ends

The survey shows that Alvarado's approval has descended to unprecedented levels for his administration, following a wave of social unrest amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popularity of Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado has plummeted in 2020 as only 15 percent of the people consider his work in government as positive. It revealed a study published on Wednesday by the Center for Research and Political Studies of the University of Costa Rica (CIEP-UCR).

The survey shows that Alvarado's approval has descended to unprecedented levels for his administration, following a wave of social unrest amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about national problems, the participants said that unemployment, the cost of living, and the economic situation and the government's lousy management were their primary concerns.

#CostaRicaOpina La valoración de la gestión del gobierno actual disminuyó y se convirtió en las valoraciones más negativas. #SomosCIEP #CostaRicaOpina

"#CostaRicaOpina The assessment of the current government's management decreased and became the most negative assessments. #SomosCIEP #CostaRicaOpina."

The pollster shows that the rejection of the government has risen to 66 percent. However, in issues related to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as health and economic measures, the president received a "moderate" evaluation.

Moreover, the Central Government, the Legislative Assembly, and the Ombudsman's Office, the three most influential institution within the governmental hierarchy, only have little public support compared to the levels reached in 2016.

Local media outlets highlight that the survey's result is a U-turn for Alvarado's administration, which had a favorable public opinion before the COVID-19 pandemic.