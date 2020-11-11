Costa Rica: Government's Multisectoral Dialogue Advances

Since October 23, representatives of some 60 organizations from nine sectors have been participating in the dialogue.

Focused on fiscal and public debt management issues, the 7th session of the multisectoral dialogue convened by Costa Rica's government began on Wednesday.

Tax evasion, tax avoidance and fraud, and the management of state assets will be also included in the talks which seek to find solutions to the health, economic, and social crisis sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We hope that with the same sense of responsibility and commitment to which the country is calling us, we can once again announce measures that will come to clean up public finances," the Minister of Human Development Juan Bermudez stressed.

"Lets build together the Costa Rica we expect," Bermudez added as he recalled that the sessions are being held at the Convention Center in the capital San Jose.

Demonstrators demand a more representative dialogue to address their 15 demands. In addition, they allege there are few spaces for the Union movements in the Govt's own proposal for a dialogue.

President Carlos Alvarado announced that 24 agreements were reached last weekend, including the advancement of the Digital Treasury and the mandatory use of the Integrated Public Procurement System (SICOP).

In October, several mobilizations were seen in the country due to negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a US $1,750 million economic aid package that included new taxes and the sale of public entities.