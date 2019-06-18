Correction: June 19, 2019

Sources confirmed to teleSUR's correspondent Madeleine Garcia that no clashes took place in Boca de Grita on June 18.

On Tuesday, June 18, it was reported on Colombian media that clashes between criminal gangs previously linked to Colombian paramilitary groups left at least 12 dead and 10 people injured in Boca de Grita, a Venezuelan small town which is close to the border of Colombia's Santander Department.

teleSUR ran the story, yet on Wednesday, one source confirmed to our correspondent Madeleine Garcia that no clashes were reported on that Venezuelan town, and residents only heard unknown explosions across the border.

Disclaimer: This story has been changed and corrected in order to reflect the update provided by a source in the territory.