Conviasa’s Caracas-Havana-Moscow Route Begins June 16

The Venezuelan Minister of Transport, Ramón Celestino Velázquez, affirmed this Friday that the new Caracas-Havana-Moscow air route of Venezuelan airline Conviasa will contribute to a greater strengthening of tourism ties in the region.

At the Russia-Latin America session of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the minister said that "now we are going to have weekly flights, which are going to connect so many sister countries in the region as to be able to strengthen regional tourism."

Velázquez recalled that, despite the U.S. sanctions, the company has been operating direct flights to Cuba and Moscow since 2020.

According to the Minister of Transport, the new route will exceed 90 percent of tourist passengers visiting the island of Cuba.Currently, 80% of Conviasa's passengers are tourists going to and returning from Venezuela, said Velázquez.

"We are going to sign an alliance with Aeroflot to make a shared code, which will allow us to increase passenger capacity both from Russia to Latin America and from Latin America to Russia," the minister added.

Velazquez invited Russian companies to participate in the development of bilateral air communication. He highlighted the favorable conditions that have been generated in Venezuela for trade exchange.

The 26th edition of the International Economic Forum is being held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 14 to 17.