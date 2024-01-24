Constitutional Court Authorizes US-Ecuador Military Agreements

The deals refer to the carrying out of operations against illicit transnational maritime activities and the granting of preferential treatment to US military personnel.

On Wednesday, the Ecuadorian Constitutional Court ruled that the two military agreements signed between Ecuador and the U.S. do not require the approval of the National Assembly.

Signed in 2023 by then-President Guillermo Lasso, these documents are the "Agreement between Ecuador and the U.S. Regarding Operations Against Illicit Transnational Maritime Activities" and the "Agreement between Ecuador and the U.S. Regarding the Status of Forces."

In their most notable aspects, these agreements state that Ecuador renounces the possibility of prosecuting infractions committed by U.S. military or civilian personnel.

In accordance with the aforementioned, the Ecuadorian state authorizes the United States to exercise criminal jurisdiction over its personnel.

The US Military’s Real Intentions in Ecuador https://t.co/4P22sbCVmc — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) January 24, 2024

It is also stipulated that the personnel of the U.S. Department of Defense will not pay taxes or similar charges applied within Ecuadorian territory.

Aircraft, vessels, and vehicles operated by the United States Department of Defense will be allowed to enter, move, and exit freely through Ecuadorian territory.

The Ecuadorian state will also allow the U.S. Armed Forces and the Department of State to use the national radio frequency spectrum to operate their own telecommunication systems.

Finally, Ecuador commits to "waive" legal actions against U.S. personnel in the event of claims regarding injuries or deaths in the "internal military conflict."

