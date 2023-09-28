Congolese President to Strengthen Relationship With China

The Congolese president praised the bilateral relations while receiving the letter of credence presented by the new Chinese ambassador, Li Yan.

On Wednesday, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso said that "the Republic of the Congo and China are good friends, good partners, and good brothers," pledging to elevate their comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership to a higher level.

President Sassou Nguesso described the friendship between Congo and China as enduring, emphasizing that the two countries are good friends, good partners and good brothers who share both prosperity and adversity.

Noting the upcoming 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2024, Nguesso vowed to leverage this milestone to initiate a new chapter in the bilateral relations and elevate their comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership to greater heights.

Le matin du 27 septembre, S.E.Mme LI Yan, la nouvelle Ambassadeur de Chine a remis ses lettres de créance à S.E.M. Denis SASSOU-N’GUESSO, le Président du Congo, en présence de S.E.M. Jean-Claude GAKOSSO, le Ministre des affaires étrangères du Congo et de M. André POH, le S.G. pic.twitter.com/lA3QYZ9fX6 — Ambassade de Chine en République du Congo (@chinaembcongobz) September 27, 2023

The tweet reads, "On the morning of September 27, H.E. Mrs. LI Yan, the new Ambassador of China, presented her credentials to H.E. Mr. Denis SASSOU-N'GUESSO, the President of Congo, in the presence of H.E. Mr. Jean-Claude GAKOSSO, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Congo and Mr. André POH, the S.G. of China."

For her part, Li said that under the leadership of the two heads of state, the bilateral relations have advanced steadily.

She committed to collaborating with the Congolese side during her tenure to fully implement the important agreements reached by the two heads of state and promote bilateral cooperation in various sectors.