Congo Orders Evacuation of Goma Village After Volcano Eruption

The United Nations reported that over 20,000 people are homeless, and 40 are still missing as villagers flee with their belongings to neighboring Rwanda. At least more than 3000 homes were destroyed, with dozens to follow as the streets crack due to the earthquake.

Congo's authorities ordered a partial evacuation of the Goma village on Thursday as the city is suffering several earthquakes following the weekend's volcano eruption.

"Given these scientific observations, an eruption on land or under the lake cannot be ruled out at present, and it could occur with very little or no warning," the military governor of North Kivu province, Ndima Kongba, said.

"Evacuation is compulsory; those who do not adhere swiftly, carry unnecessary risks. A return home can only take place on the recommendation of the provincial authority," the official said.