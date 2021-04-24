    • Live
News > Indonesia

Confirmed: Indonesian Submarine Found Split in Three: All 53 Crew Dead

  • The Nanggala-402 submarine became the grave of 53 sailors

    The Nanggala-402 submarine became the grave of 53 sailors | Photo: Twitter/ @sooilappa

Published 24 April 2021
Opinion

All 53 people on board the Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 are dead, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Hadi Tjahjanto confirmed on Sunday.

"The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked," Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono told reporters.

"The KRI Nanggala-402 last signal was received on Wednesday while getting ready to conduct a torpedo drill at 600-700 meters depth," said Yudo in a press conference.

 

Experts believe the incident could be related to a blackout, which the Indonesian navy retired rear admiral and former commander of the submarine Frans Wuwung believes to be possible since the vessel equipment is old and it had happened to him before.

 

However, Yudo stated several debris were pieces and parts attached to the submarine that would not come out of the ship if there had not been pressure from outside or a crack in the torpedo launcher.

On board the 44-year-old submarine was the commander of the Indonesian submarine fleet, Harry Setiawan.

The Indonesian navy has insisted the submarine was in good condition, but an oil slick where it is thought the vessel submerged has raised concern that the fuel tank may have been damaged.

In the rescue operation crews from Singapore, India, Malaysia, Australia, and the U.S. gathered efforts to locate the missing submarine and its 53 crew members.

