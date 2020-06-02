‘Completely Overcome With Rage’ F1 Champ Says on Floyd's Death

"Do not sit in silence, no matter the color of your skin. Black Lives Matter,”​ Lewis Hamilton summoned.​​​​​

Six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton joined the voices publicly condemning the murder of the Afro-descendant George Floyd through a highly emotional message.

“This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions. I have felt so much anger, sadness, and disbelief in what my eyes have seen. I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people. The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting and MUST stop,” Hamilton demanded.

“So many people seem surprised, but to us, unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown, or in between, see it every day and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don't belong, or fear for our lives based on the color of our skin,” he added.

“Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it's being filmed. Only now that the world is so well equipped with cameras has this issue been able to come to light in such a big way.”

Among the protests springing up around the world in the wake of George Floyd’s killing is a mural of Floyd painted on a remnant of the Berlin Wall.Photograph by Omer Messinger / Sipa / AP pic.twitter.com/YIZ2EKAErd — muskan rugger (@muskan_2) June 2, 2020

“It is only when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be cave in and do something, but by then it is far too late... It took hundreds of thousands of people's complaints and buildings to burn before officials reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad,” the British F1 champion recalled.

"Please, do not sit in silence, no matter the color of your skin. Black Lives Matter,”​ he added.

Hamilton's words reflect the voices of thousands of people who have also come forward in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement across the United Kingdom.

“A protest is not a solution to racism, but it’s one step forward towards equality,” said Ghaida Hamdun, a high school graduate who is organizing a BLM rally in London’s Victoria Park this Saturday, as reported by GlobalNews.​​​