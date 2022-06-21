Colombia’s New President-Elect & US President Hold Talks

President-elect Gustavo Petro said via Twitter that he held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden.

According to Petro, the conversation developed in a friendly atmosphere, in which both presidents addressed the significance of achieving a more equitable relationship between Colombia and the U.S.

"On the road to a more intense and normal diplomatic relationship, I have now had a very friendly conversation with President Biden of the U.S. In his words a 'more equal' relationship for the benefit of both peoples," Petro said through his official Twitter account.

Colombia's new president-elect also talked on Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "I had a 20-minute phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He expressed his congratulations on our election, and we talked about the peace process and the actions against climate change in our continent," Petro said.

Blinken held the conversation in high regard and said: "We discussed the longstanding partnership between the United States and Colombia and how we can work together to enhance inclusive economic prosperity, combat climate change and further deepen our relationship."

El presidente Joe Biden felicitó a Gustavo Petro luego de ser elegido como presidente de Colombia.

"He sostenido una conversación muy amistosa con el presidente Biden. En sus palabras una relación 'más igualitaria' en provecho de los dos pueblos", destacó Petro. #TReporta pic.twitter.com/gb66Ku9qy1 — Telemetro Reporta (@TReporta) June 21, 2022

President Joe Biden congratulated Gustavo Petro after being elected as president of Colombia. "I have had a very friendly conversation with President Biden. In his words, a 'more equal' relationship for the benefit of the two peoples," Petro said.

On June 19, in Colombia's run-off election, Gustavo Petro, of the Pacto Histórico coalition (left), defeated Rodolfo Hernández, of the Liga de Gobernantes Anticorrupción (center right), marking a turning point in the country's history.

On August 7, when Iván Duques' term ends, Petro will take office for the period 2022-2026.