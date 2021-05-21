Colombia's National Strike Committee: Protests Continue

Maltes announced that the National Strike Committee will also demand "the motion of censure to the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano" as nationwide protests are expected for May 26 and 28, marking a month of social unrest against social injustice, police brutality and repression carried out by the government.

Colombia's National Strike Committee confirmed on Friday that the mobilizations will continue, as protests enter their 24th day amid violations of human rights and police brutality.

The president of the Central Unitary of Workers (CUT), Francisco Maltés explained that the Committee has not reached an agreement with president Ivan Duque and although they will continue holding meetings with the cabinet, the demonstrations won't stop.

Este hecho que ocurrió el 20M en Bucaramanga es una pruebas más de que la @PoliciaColombia no cumplió el fallo de la Corte Suprema de Justicia que ordenó proteger el derecho a la protesta de la violencia sistemática de la fuerza pública. A ese muchacho lo hubieran podido matar. pic.twitter.com/a3kSuENJWL — Diego Cancino - Concejal de Bogotá (@cancinodiegoa) May 21, 2021

"This event that occurred on March 20 in Bucaramanga is further evidence that the @PoliciaColombia @PoliciaColombia did not comply with the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice that ordered to protect the right to protest from the systematic violence of the public forces. That boy could have been killed."

On the other hand the president of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Percy Oyola urged mayors and governors to intervene to solve the problems in the regions and organize themselves so they can talk directly with the government.

After several attempts to reach an understanding, the National Strike Committee remarks that the government still refuses to condemned police brutality and establish guarantees for the right to protest peacefully. According to non-governmental organizations, Indepaz and Temblores since the beginning of the protests there have been 51 killings and 2387 police brutality victims among other serious human rights violations.