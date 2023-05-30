Colombia's Indepaz Denounces 39th Massacre In 2023

Among the victims are a 7-year-old minor, a man, and a woman.

The Colombian Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) denounced Tuesday a massacre killing three people, which occurred the day before in Soledad, Atlántico department.

"Three people were killed in the Viña del Rey neighborhood, municipality of Soledad, Atlántico," Indepaz said, noting that "hitmen on a motorcycle arrived at a house and attacked with firearms those who were there."

Among the victims were a 7-year-old minor, a 36-year-old man, Johandry Javier Finol Labarca, and a 76-year-old woman, Judith Inés Labarca.

The man died on the spot and both the woman and the child died in a healthcare center, according to authorities.

Government, municipal, and police authorities offered a reward of up to $50 million for information leading to the capture of the criminals, media reports said.

This is the 39th massacre so far this year according to Indepaz data. The previous massacre occurred just over a week ago, on May 21, in Sincelejo, Sucre department. Three men were killed in a public establishment by hired killers.